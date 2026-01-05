UCLA adds Iowa State safety Ta'Shawn James to growing transfer haul

UCLA continued to pick up momentum on the transfer recruiting trail Monday, adding former Iowa State safety Ta’Shawn James, a source confirmed to BruinBlitz.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder spent the last three years in Ames. He was among more than 20 transfers who visited Westwood over the weekend.

CBS Sports first reported James’ commitment.

James is the fourth reported visitor from over the weekend to commit, joining Virginia Tech transfer cornerback Dante Lovett Jr. and James Madison transfer interior lineman JD Rayner and California transfer edge rusher Ryan McCulloch.

James’ production at Iowa State

After playing four games and redshirting in 2023, he started eight of 22 games over the next two seasons.

This past year, James made six starts in eight appearances and finished with 33 tackles, five pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. He was limited due to injury.

James is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining and should be in line to compete for a starting job.

UCLA secondary

Lovett and now James help restock the Bruins’ defensive backfield, with starting safety Key Lawrence out of eligibility and cornerback Andre Jordan Jr., a key contributor, in the transfer portal.

UCLA has All-Big Ten honorable mention cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and starting safety Cole Martin both returning to Westwood.

The Bruins also retained assistant coach Gabe Lynn, who was moved from safeties to nickel backs coach for the 2026 season by new head coach Bob Chesney.