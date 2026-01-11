UCLA adds Sam Houston State transfer punter Curtis Gerrand

Sam Houston State transfer punter Curtis Gerrand became UCLA’s sixth reveal commitment of the day Saturday.

Gerrand is the second punter pickup in the portal after Oklahoma State transfer Chase Barry, who was previously with the Bruins, decided to return to Westwood. UCLA now has 32 commitments, including 13 over the last two days.

Gerrand averaged 43 yards on 64 punts as a freshman this past season for the Bearkats. He has a long of 72 yards and 22 kicks dropped inside the 20-yard line.

The Melbourne, Australia, native gives UCLA another on the roster along with Lennox Miller, who did not see action as a freshman last year. The Bruins also lost Aussie punter and last year’s starter, Will Karoll, to the transfer portal not long after Barry committed.