UCLA adds to receiver depth with South Carolina transfer Brian Rowe Jr.

UCLA continued to stockpile depth at receiver Saturday, securing a commitment from South Carolina transfer Brian Rowe Jr.

The Bruins have five commitments at the position and 30 overall. Other incoming transfer receivers include Landon Ellis (James Madison), Aidan Mizell (Florida), Semaj Morgan (Michigan) and Leland Smith (San Jose State).

Rowe is the Bruins’ fourth commitment of the day after picking up seven on Friday.

Rowe’s time at South Carolina

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster appeared in 11 of 12 games and made four starts as a freshman this past season. Rowe made 19 catches for 149 yards and touchdown in his lone season with the Gamecocks.

The Concord, N.C., native was also South Carolina’s top spring newcomer on special teams, though, he was not the primary punt returner and fielded just one attempt for nine yards. Still, Rowe’s multi-sport background that includes basketball and track gives UCLA another well-rounded transfer athlete at receiver.

Rowe, similar to Mizell, is a one-time four-star high school recruit in the 2025 Rivals Industry rankings. He was the 38th-best receiver nationally in the class out of Jay M. Robinson High.

Bruins revamp receiving corps

When top UCLA receiver Kwazi Gilmer first decided to transfer, the prevailing thought was new head coach Bob Chesney and new receivers coach Colin Lockett had to prioritize bringing him back. It was not without an effort, but Gilmer landed at Nebraska and Chesney and Lockett quickly pivoted.

Things continue to come together with a new mix of bigger outside targets, slot options and potential return specialists for a team that only returns slot receiver Mikey Matthews from last year’s contributors as things stand right now.

There is still only one ball to go around and returning star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and new offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy still have figure out how to make it all fit together. Iamaleava’s presence in spring should go a long way after he was a later arrival last summer, trying to learn a new system and teammates with only a month before the season.