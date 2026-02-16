UCLA announces spring football camp schedule

The first UCLA spring camp under new head coach Bob Chesney is just a little more than six weeks away.

The Bruins released the full schedule Monday, announcing the April 2 start date and the remaining 14 practices that will run through the May 2 spring game.

UCLA will primarily practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. An exception will be a Friday Night Lights practice April 24, which is sandwiched between two other practices for the lone consecutive dates on the schedule.

Thirteen of the practices will be in the morning, continuing the trend of recent spring camps. The lone exceptions are Friday Night Lights and the spring game that does not have a specified time nor location.

In recent years, UCLA has closed camp with a spring showcase at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

New UCLA receivers coach Colin Lockett shared the full schedule on social media Monday morning.