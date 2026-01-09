UCLA beefs up interior O-line with ex-James Madison guard Carter Sweazie

Another former James Madison player joined the fray and, in turn, UCLA added to its interior line depth Friday after left guard Carter Sweazie announced his commitment and signed with he program.

“Last ride,” Sweazie wrote on the caption for the school-made commitment graphic.

Sweazie, listed at 6-foot-1 and 327 pounds, earned All-Sun Belt third-team honors and started all for 14 games for the College Football Playoff qualifiers this past season. His position, in particular, is of note.

Eugene Brooks, the UCLA starting left guard in 2025, never entered the transfer portal, but he assured fans on New Year’s Day that he was returning to the program next season.

Should Brooks hold steady, the Bruins at the very least have stronger interior depth at the spot.

UCLA also signed former Dukes starting right guard Riley Robell earlier in the week, in addition to eight other players with James Madison ties. The other possibility for one of the three guards would be a move to center, where Sam Yoon has started each of the last two seasons going into his fifth and final year.

Players have until Jan. 16 to enter the portal before the lone transfer window of the year closes.

Neither Robell nor Sweazie’s bios on the James Madison roster indicate any past starts at center. Brooks solely started at left guard in his first year with UCLA after transferring in from Oklahoma. The Sooners’ bio for Brooks only indicates three reserve appearances but does not specify a position for his freshman year before redshirting in 2024.

Sweazie’s signing, plus the addition later in the day of ex-James Madison/Rutgers defensive tackle Darold DeNgohe, brings UCLA’s total to 21 transfer commitments.