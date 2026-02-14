UCLA blasted in second half of loss to ex-Bruin Aday Mara, No. 2 Michigan

It took all of 25 seconds for Michigan center Aday Mara to remind UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin of the talents he took with him to Ann Arbor when he decided to leave Westwood in the offseason.

Against a double team, the 7-foot-3 Spaniard whipped a behind-the-back pass for an assist to forward Morez Johnson Jr. It was the type of flash in his offensive gifts that used to leave Bruins fans in awe the past two seasons, and now left them sick Saturday to think about what could have been.

The second-ranked Wolverines bullied two Bruins starters into foul trouble in less than six minutes and asserted their dominance. While UCLA made a strong push to make it a two-point deficit by halftime, Michigan was just too big, too tough to cover and Mara helped hand his former teammates a 86-56 loss at Crisler Center.

UCLA (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) made just seven of 27 shots in the second half and finished at 37.9% shooting (22 of 58) for the game. Three Bruins scored in double figures led by Trent Perry‘s 14 points.

UCLA guard Skyy Clark returned after missing the previous 10 games with a lingering hamstring injury. Clark came off the bench and produced eight points with a pair of made 3-pointers in 16 minutes.

Michigan (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) will likely be the nation’s new No. 1 team after Arizona lost earlier this week. The Wolverines won their 10th consecutive game after putting four scorers in double figures and were led by forward Yaxel Lendeborg‘s 17 points and eight rebounds.

Michigan missed just five second-half shot attempts and finished a whopping 62% (31 of 50) from the field.

Mara collected nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots over 23 minutes in his first meeting against his old team. He punctuated his performance with a twisting reverse dunk off a lob pass from point guard Elliot Cadeau as the Wolverines poured it on late in the second half.

UCLA will now head to No. 10 Michigan State for Tuesday’s contest at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time on NBC-owned streaming service Peacock.

Turning point of the game

The Wolverines scored eight of their first 10 points in the paint and raced out to a 22-12 lead.

The Bruins struggled to cut into the double-digit deficit for most of the first half, trailing by as many as 11. But a 7-0 run over the final 1:48 was capped by a high-arcing Donovan Dent layup off the glass to pull UCLA within 40-38 at the halftime break.

Michigan answered with a 19-7 run to open the second half and made nine consecutive shots during the early stretch.

An L.J. Cason layup through contact included a friendly roll and his ensuing free throw bumped the Wolverines’ advantage to 64-47. Johnson added a layup on the next Michigan possession and blocked shots by Will Tschetter and Lendeborg bookended a Cason transition layup.

Suddenly, UCLA trailed by 21 points with 8:17 to play and never mustered a response.

UCLA standout on offense: G Skyy Clark

One of the few encouraging bright spots was Clark, who did not take long to knock down his first 3-point attempt.

He finished 2 of 4 from the field and added an assist in his return to action.

UCLA standout on defense: F Tyler Bilodeau

For at least one half, it was Bilodeau.

Fellow starters Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker each collected a pair of quick fouls by the 14:14 mark. Bilodeau had five of his six rebounds — all on the defensive end — in the first half and was a big reason for the Bruins’ brief upset hopes.

UCLA owned a 21-11 edge through one half and allowed just three Michigan offensive rebounds on its 14 missed shots.

Why UCLA lost

The Bruins quickly had a difficult time keeping the Wolverines out of the paint and off the free-throw line. As a result, Michigan turned the ball over just twice in the first half before finishing with nine for the game.

The Wolverines made 10 of 15 free throws in the first half and finished 17 of 26 at the line. The Bruins were called for 12 fouls, five more than Michigan over the first 20 minutes.

Offensively, any and all UCLA shot attempts around Mara were bothered and altered significantly. He didn’t even have to leave his feet to block a Clark shot attempt in the first half.

Michigan cleaned up its rebounding issues, owning a 19-8 edge in the second half to eventually win the battle 30-29.