UCLA brings ex-Washington WR Marcus Harris back to SoCal

Marcus Harris made his way to UCLA after all.

The ex-Washington receiver gave the Bruins his commitment Saturday on a weekend official visit, marking a return home for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product.

Harris, who spent one season with the Huskies, considered UCLA out of high school and took an official visit in spring 2024. A lot has changed since then, though, as the previous staff recruiting him was led by former head coach DeShaun Foster.

New Bruins head coach Bob Chesney and receivers coach Colin Lockett were able to reel in Harris, who redshirted this past season and only appeared in the L.A. Bowl.

“I’ve been to UCLA a lot back in high school so looking forward to getting back out there and meeting the new staff,” Harris told Rivals analyst Greg Biggins ahead of the official visit.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was once a four-star high school recruit and ranked 31st among all players in California by Rivals.

Harris is now the sixth UCLA commitment at the position and 31st incoming transfer overall. Other receivers include Landon Ellis (James Madison), Aidan Mizell (Florida), Semaj Morgan (Michigan), Brian Rowe Jr. (South Carolina) and Leland Smith (San Jose State).

Harris is the Bruins’ fifth commitment of the day after the program picked up seven Friday to get a head start on another busy weekend in Westwood.