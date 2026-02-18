UCLA comes unglued in 82-59 loss at No. 15 Michigan State

Mick Cronin, as it turns out, bluffed after strongly hinting at lineup changes, and his UCLA men’s basketball team responded with more of the same struggles Tuesday at 15th-ranked Michigan State.

A quick start was more ineffective than a Band-Aid for the Bruins’ issues. Meanwhile, the Spartans picked up where top-ranked Michigan left off and could not miss for most of the contest.

UCLA trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost 82-59 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Things only went from bad to bizarre in the second half, as Cronin ejected his own player, backup center Steven Jamerson II, after committing a foul on Carson Cooper‘s fastbreak dunk attempt while trailing 77-50 with 4:26 remaining.

Before officials could review the play and assess the technical foul, Cronin grabbed Jamerson back to the bench and told strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews to “get him out of here” as he pointed to the locker room.

UCLA (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) has now been outscored by 53 points over the last two games. Forward Tyler Bilodeau scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to pace the Bruins, who shot just 36.8% (21 of 57)

The Spartans (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) made a season-high 14 3-pointers and put four scorers in double figures. Point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and forward Coen Carr scored 16 points apiece to lead the way. Fears also had 10 assists for a double-double and committed just one turnover.

Turning point of the game

The teams opened the game going back and forth with four lead changes, but it would not last.

Michigan State went on a 26-3 run that featured eight consecutive missed UCLA shots as part of an eight-minute scoring drought. The Bruins trailed 33-12 before point guard Donovan Dent finally got a layup to drop with 5:07 left in the half.

During the outburst, the Spartans scored 18 consecutive points capped by three made 3-pointers.

At one juncture, the Bruins added to their issues with a lack of awareness as Eric Dailey Jr. was whistled for a shot-clock violation coming off an in-bounds pass with just 1.5 seconds to shoot.

UCLA trailed 43-23 at halftime after shooting 9 of 28, including 3 of 13 on 3-point attempts.

Bilodeau got the Bruins going in the second half, but as UCLA made five consecutive shots in one stretch it was matched by six consecutive Michigan State baskets.

UCLA standout on offense: F Tyler Bilodeau

Outside of the game’s opening minutes, Bilodeau’s start to the second half was about the only sign of life for the Bruins.

Bilodeau finished 8 of 16 from the field, but he was one of three UCLA players with just six points to pace the team at the half.

UCLA standout on defense: N/A

If there’s any sign that Cronin may have lost his locker room, it’s the last three halves of what’s amounted to a no-show on defense.

Michigan State was 29 of 55 from the field and was never threatened in the second half.

Why UCLA lost

The Bruins weren’t just missing shots in the first half, they weren’t getting to the glass either. The Spartans owned a 21-9 rebounding advantage and gave up just three offensive boards.

Combined with the second-half struggles in the loss to the Wolverines, UCLA managed just 41 points over a 40-minute stretch of action.

Defensively, the Bruins could not contain the Spartans’ 3-point shooting. Fears himself surpassed his career high in the first half and the team shot 14 of 27 beyond the arc.