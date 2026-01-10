UCLA continues run of transfers commitments, adds 3 more

After picking up seven commitments the previous day, UCLA continued the transfer portal momentum with more Saturday morning commitment reveals.

Former Kansas State tight end Brayden Loftin revealed his commitment on social media and was soon followed by ex-Connecticut cornerback Osiris Gilbert and former Montana State cornerback Jhase McMillan.

The three are the Bruins’ 27th, 28th and 29th commitments overall.

UCLA has four other incoming defensive back transfers including safety Tao Johnson (Utah), cornerback Dante Lovett Jr. (Virginia Tech), safety Ta’Shawn James (Iowa State) and nickel cornerback DJ Barksdale (James Madison) and two other tight ends in Stevie Amar Jr. (Boston College) and Josh Phifer (James Madison).

CB Jhase McMillan

McMillan, who is 5-foot-9 and 157 pounds, spent the past two seasons at Montana State including eight apperances as a freshman while retaining his redshirt in 2024. The last four games of that season were FCS playoff games that did not count toward the threshold to retain the year of eligibility.

This past season, McMillan had 43 tackles (two for a loss) and four pass break-ups to go with a fumble recovery and a blocked kick over 16 games. He culminated the year with an FCS national championship win over Illinois State where he recorded his blocked kick to keep the score tied before the end of regulation. The Bobcats won the title 35-34 in overtime.

CB Osiris Gilbert

Gilbert, a native of Duluth, Ga., spent one season with the Huskies before moving on.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder made 19 tackles to go with three pass break-ups and a forced fumble over 12 games as a freshman this past season. His social media page indicates he also has a track background.

TE Brayden Loftin

Loftin is the older of the three new commits after spending four years at Kansas State.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder appeared in 31 games over the past three seasons.

Loftin saw minimal snaps and mostly appeared on special teams in 2023. The next year, he had 11 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Most recently, the Omaha, Neb., native made six catches for 55 yards this past season.