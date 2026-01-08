UCLA DB Scooter Jackson to return after flirting with transfer portal

Add UCLA nickel back Scooter Jackson to the list of players who had second thoughts after entering the transfer portal.

After finishing his first season with the program, Jackson initially decided Dec. 1 to explore his options. Instead, he joined fellow defensive back and starting safety Cole Martin in deciding against transferring and announced his return for the 2026 season on Wednesday.

Martin announced his decision last Wednesday.

Jackson, who will be a senior next season, has 24 starts in 28 games over the past three seasons between UCLA and Utah Tech. He has 99 tackles, including 2 1/2 tackles for a loss, to go with three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and one forced fumble in his career.

Last season, Jackson was bright spot in the Bruins’ secondary while starting eight of 12 appearances at nickel. He led the team with a pair of interceptions and was sixth in tackles with 44 stops, including a game-saving tackle on fourth down inside the final 40 seconds of a 42-37 win over then-No. 7 Penn State in October. Jackson also broke up three passes in 2025.

Jackson returns to growing UCLA secondary

The number of Bruins defensive backs in the portal from last season’s roster is now down to four. In addition, UCLA picked up transfer commitments over the weekend from cornerback Dante Lovett Jr. (Virginia Tech) and safety Ta’Shawn James (Iowa State). James Madison nickel DJ Barksdale committed to the Bruins on Tuesday.

Along with UCLA retaining now-nickel backs coach Gabe Lynn, the Bruins were also aided by the return of Jackson’s good friend, quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The two Southern California natives attended Downey (Calif.) Warren as part of the 2023 class.

BruinBlitz first learned of UCLA general manager Darrick Yray‘s intentions to bring Jackson back more than two weeks ago in an interview with Trillion Boys 7-on-7 program liaison Josh Stupin.

UCLA cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, announced his own return to Westwood for a second year last Friday. Pleasant, though, never formally made a decision to enter the portal but did mull over his future privately prior to his announcement.