UCLA rallies late in regulation, falls to Indiana in 2OT thriller

On a day new UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney whipped the Pauley Pavilion crowd into a frenzy early, the men’s basketball team tried to send them home just as ecstatic late Saturday afternoon.

UCLA erased a 10-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, including a game-tying 3-pointer from guard Trent Perry with one second left, but its defense was an issue after halftime in a thrilling 98-97 double-overtime loss to Indiana.

After the teams remained tied 84-84 through one overtime, they continued to go back and forth in the second extra period.

Still tied 90-90, UCLA retained possession on a held ball but had just five seconds left on the shot clock after an official review. It was more than enough time for Perry, who added to his tough shot-making with an off-balance corner 3-pointer in front of Bruins’ bench to take a 93-90 lead with 1:46 left.

After four Indiana free throws, UCLA guard Donovan Dent made two of his own to give the Bruins the 95-94 lead back.

Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson answered with a go-ahead basket on the next Indiana possession and Dent followed with a miss on a driving layup with 35 seconds left.

UCLA UCLA (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) tied the game again, 97-97, on Eric Dailey Jr.‘s twisting, contested shot in the lane with 12 seconds to play.

After Indiana reserve forward Trent Sisley missed an attempt going to the basket, the ball went out of bounds on the fight for the rebound with 1.5 seconds left. UCLA head coach Mick Cronin unsuccessfully challenged that the ball went off Sisley. However, officials saw the replay differently and awarded the Hoosiers possesion.

On the in-bounds play, Sisley got open on a cut to the rim and Dent had no choice but to foul and prevent an easy layup with 0.3 seconds left. Sisley missed the first attempt before making the game-winning second free throw.

Indiana (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) made 31 of 38 free throws, including 22 of 25 attempts over the second half and two overtime periods.

UCLA, which was 30 of 34 on free throws, struggled shooting from the field for most of the second half until the final two minutes of regulation. Before the first overtime, the Bruins were just 12 of 35 (34.3%) after leading 36-30 at halftime.

Defensively, UCLA had an even tougher time with Wilkerson, forward Nick Dorn and reserve forward Reed Bailey. The trio combined for 74 points on 22-of-47 shooting, and Dorn made five of his 3-pointers after halftime.

Perry scored a team-high 25 points and Dent collected a double-double with 24 points and 11 assists to go with four steals. Dent was the only player on either side to play all 50 minutes.

UCLA postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

The Bruins went into halftime with a six-point lead thanks to a balanced scoring effort and a 15-2 run over the final minutes.

The Hoosiers, who were just 5 of 15 on 3-point attempts over the first 20 minutes, jumped in front 45-43 with 14:14 left after making three of their first eight second-half looks from beyond the arc.

The teams then went back and forth until UCLA went scoreless for nearly 3 1/2 full minutes. Indiana went on a 7-0 run to lead 63-54 with 4:35 to play.

While Tyler Bilodeau snapped the cold spell at the free-throw line, the Bruins went more than six minutes without a made shot from the field.

UCLA missed 11 consecutive shots before a Bilodeau 3-pointer ended the drought to pull within 66-59 going into a timeout with 3:05 remaining in regulation.

Indiana, however, continued its hot second-half 3-point shooting including makes from Wilkerson and Dorn to bump the advantage back up to 71-61 with 1:50 left.

With 51 seconds to play, Dent was fouled and converted a traditional three-point play to cut the deficit to 71-67. It was part of a 6-0 UCLA spurt that spanned 41 seconds.

An Eric Dailey Jr. steal after a Hoosiers in-bounds and a layup then pulled the Bruins within 73-71 with 30 seconds left.

It remained a two-point deficit after Perry made two free throws to make it 75-73 with 9.9 seconds to play.

After Bailey split a pair of free throws, Perry sent the game into overtime with a contested 3-pointer from straightaway with two defenders in the area. Bailey made his first 12 free throws of the contest before the critical miss that left the door open.

Bailey later fouled out early in the first overtime and exited with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists in his 28 minutes off the bench for the Hoosiers.

UCLA standout on offense: Guard Trent Perry

His 6-of-16 shooting performance does not tell the story.

When the Bruins need someone — anyone — to make a second-half shot, he obliged over and over again down the stretch in regulation. Perry also had seven rebounds, including three on the offensive glass.

UCLA standout on defense: N/A

After halftime, it was tough to consider anyone a standout on the other end.

Dent had the numbers and Dailey made a key play during the flurry to help force overtime, but three players essentially beat the Bruins.

Why UCLA lost

The cold second half combined with the inability to stop Indiana will result in a loss to just about anyone.

Otherwise, the Bruins outrebounded the Hoosiers 46-40 and outscored them 38-34 in the paint to with a 22-13 edge in second-chance points.

But Indiana had a 17-9 advantage in points off turnovers and continually got to the free-throw line.