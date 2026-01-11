UCLA holds off Maryland, gets mixed results in shaky second half

After having issues getting off to quick starts only for second-half rallies to fall short the past two games, it was a bit of the opposite Saturday night for the UCLA men’s basketball team.

The Bruins were able to avoid falling behind by at least 20 points in the first half for a third consecutive contest, but it was far from smoothing sailing after building a 17-point halftime lead.

Ultimately, UCLA never relinquished the lead and overcame a prolonged lull in the second half of a 67-55 win over Maryland at Pauley Pavilion to stop a two-game skid.

UCLA (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) lost the rebounding battle 48-29, but a spark midway through the first half from reserve center Steven Jamerson II helped the shorthanded Bruins close strong before the break. Three players scored in double figures, with Trent Perry notching a team-high 16 points, Eric Dailey Jr. adding 15 and Tyler Bilodeau chipping in 10.

UCLA was without guard Skyy Clark (hamstring) for a second consecutive game. Reserve forward Brandon Williams (lower body) also missed the game. Both players are officially listed day to day, the school announced before the game.

Maryland (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) had more than double the second-chance points (24-9) and a 26-22 advantage in points in the paint despite leading scorer and rebounder forward/center Pharrel Payne missing a fifth consecutive game with an unspecified injury.

Terrapins forward Elijah Saunders notched a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds to pace the team. Ten of his rebounds were on the offensive glass.

UCLA postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

After a sleepy start including an indifference in the rebounding department, UCLA closed the half on a 24-5 run — including 16 consecutive points at one point — thanks to some inspired play by Jamerson.

The stifling play happened over the final 10 minutes of the half, and Jamerson’s hustle invigorated the Bruins. He had four points, three rebounds and a pair of assists at the break. Jamerson endeared himself to the crowd by saving a ball headed out of bounds along the baseline that turned into one of his assists.

Maryland made just one of its last nine shots in the half and had six of its 10 first-half turnovers over the final nine-plus minutes.

The Terrapins, who trailed 38-21 at the break, used a 14-4 run to pull within 56-51 and elicit groans of nervousness from the crowd at the 6:18 mark. Perry’s corner 3-pointer, a Donovan Dent free throw and a Jamerson layup pushed the Bruins’ lead back up to double digits with 4:22 left to end the threat.

UCLA standout on offense: G Trent Perry

It was the sophomore’s fourth scoring in double figures in the last five games. Perry was 5 of 10 from the field, added six rebounds and collected two steals to go with eight deflections.

UCLA standout on defense: F/C Steven Jamerson

Cronin called it Jamerson’s best game since joining the program in the offseason. His five rebounds and two blocks helped a team that got no rebounds from Bilodeau in the starter’s 20 minutes.

Jamerson’s spark also made up for Williams’ absence and the glaring recurring issues in the paint.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins limited the Terrapins to 30% shooting (9 of 30), including 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts in the first half. UCLA was able to prevent another poor outing defending beyond the arc after giving up 15 3-pointers in a loss at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Maryland finished 20 of 66 from the field (30.3%), and it was only UCLA’s issues completing stops and corralling rebounds that made things more interesting than it had to be.