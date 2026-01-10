UCLA keeps foot on gas, adds transfer EDGE Amier Washington

When it rains, it pours (commitments) at UCLA.

The Bruins added to an already eventful Friday with a sixth transfer addition of the day, this time from former Texas Tech EDGE Amier Washington. His agency broke to news to CBS Sports via Instagram.

He is the 25th addition to the class since the portal window opened a week ago and the third edge rusher along with Aiden Gobaira (James Madison) and Ryan McCulloch (California).

Washington, an Orange, Texas native, spent the past three seasons with the Red Raiders. After playing two games and redshirting as a freshman, he started three of his 12 appearances and made 10 tackles in 2024. He was credited with 345 defensive snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

This past season, the 6-foot-2, 270-pounder collected seven tackles (one for a loss) and a quarterback hurry in 12 appearances.

UCLA is looking to significantly improve its pass rush after producing just 10 sacks and 40 tackles for a loss. Both totals ranked last out of 134 FBS teams.