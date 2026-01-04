UCLA lands first transfer commit in Cal EDGE Ryan McCulloch

UCLA landed its first commitment of the transfer window Sunday by securing a pledge from ex-California edge rusher Ryan McCulloch.

Personnel staffers indirectly confirmed the decision in the afternoon with social media acknowledgment of a report by Bruin Report Online.

McCulloch, who is ranked 11th among all players at his position in the On3 Industry transfer rankings, took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder is an Arcadia native who attended Rio Hondo Prep and spent his first three collegiate seasons in Berkeley. McCulloch has 39 tackles and five sacks over 26 games in his career.

McCulloch dealt with unspecified injuries in 2024 and 2025, including just four starts before his campaign was cut short this past season. He had 18 tackles (4 1/2 for a loss) and three sacks to go with eight quarterback hurries over 10 games two seasons ago.

Reunion for McCulloch at UCLA

Earlier this week, new head coach Bob Chesney formally announced 10 new assistant coach hires. Among them was Vic So’oto, the former Golden Bears co-defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach who will coach the linebackers for the Bruins.

So’oto served as McCulloch’s position coach the past three seasons. Among UCLA’s new hires was Sam Daniels, the ex-James Madison defensive line coach who will now be in charge of the Bruins’ defensive ends.

UCLA will look to improve its pass rush significantly in 2026. Last season, the Bruins ranked last among 134 FBS teams in both sacks (10) and tackles for a loss (40).

McCulloch, who has never redshirted, should have two years of eligibility remaining.