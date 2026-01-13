UCLA nabs Oklahoma transfer linebacker Sammy Omosigho

More linebacker help is headed to UCLA after Oklahoma transfer Sammy Omosigho committed Monday evening after taking a weekend official visit.

Omosigho, who spent the past three seasons with the Sooners, is the Bruins’ third linebacker addition via the portal. He is the program’s 39th addition overall.

Previously, UCLA added linebackers Drew Spinogatti (James Madison) and Anthony Sacca (Notre Dame).

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer LB Sammy Omosigho has Committed to UCLA, his agent tells @On3Sports



He totaled 97 tackles, 4 PD, 2 sacks and 1 FF in his time with the Soonershttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/HfCvfH2Gru — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026

Omosigho’s time in Norman

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder has 97 tackles (10 for a loss), four pass deflections, two sacks and a forced fumble in his collegiate career.

Omosigho contributed immediately on special teams and as a reserve in his freshman year in 2023 before taking on a bigger role the following season.

The Heartland, Texas, native has appeared in 36 career games with three starts — all in 2024. Omosigho was fifth on the team with 50 tackles (4 1/2 for a loss) to go with a pair of sacks for the College Football Playoff qualifiers this past season.

UCLA adds proven contributor to address need

Omosigho brings more experience and production at the position after the Bruins lost their two leading tacklers, linebackers JonJon Vaughns (out of eligibility) and Isaiah Chisom (transferred to Oklahoma State). UCLA, though, was able to convince budding linebacker Scott Taylor, whose role expanded throughout last season as a freshman, to return in 2026.

Others on the roster with remaining eligibility who played a role at the position last season include Jalen Woods, Donavyn Pellot and JuJu Walls.

Despite the totals from Vaughns and Chisom, who combined for 191 tackles, UCLA had struggles with missed tackles throughout 2025. After Woods’ 47 tackles, the next most productive linebacker failed to crack 20 stops.