UCLA picks up versatile ex-Michigan WR Semaj Morgan in transfer portal

UCLA continued its flurry of wide receiver additions in the transfer portal Wednesday, adding former Michigan slot receiver and two-time All-Big Ten return specialist Semaj Morgan.

The 5-foot-10, 174-pounder is the Bruins’ fourth committed transfer receiver of the day, joining Landon Ellis (James Madison), Aidan Mizell (Florida) and Leland Smith (San Jose State). UCLA has 15 commitments overall headlined by Wednesday’s monster addition of ex-James Madison running back and All-American Wayne Knight.

Once a receiver room light on experienced options after Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. entered the transfer portal, new position coach Colin Lockett suddenly has some healthy competition building before his first spring camp in Westwood.

BREAKING: Michigan transfer WR Semaj Morgan has Committed to UCLA, source tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 69 receptions for 566 yards and 4 TDs in his time with the Wolverines



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Morgan’s production at Michigan

The Detroit native spent the past three seasons with the Wolverines and was an immediate, versatile impact contributor on offense and special teams.

As a freshman, Morgan caught 22 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns to go with four carries for 67 yards and two scores while appearing in all 15 games and shared league offensive player of the week honors twice. He also returned 12 kicks for 186 yards and three punts for 101 yards.

Morgan picked up all-conference honorable mention recognition from both the coaches and the media in his debut year. Michigan also won the College Football Playoff national championship that season.

In 2024, he followed it up with 27 catches for 139 yards with a touchdown and six carries for 32 yards while starting four of 11 games. Morgan returned nine punts for 100 yards to earn another All-Big Ten honorable mention nod from the coaches as a return specialist.

Morgan completed his time in Ann Arbor with 20 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown as the Wolverines’ fourth-leading receiver this past season. He added five carries for 25 yards, but he took a step back with just 30 punt return yards on 13 attempts.