UCLA rallies to knock off No. 4 Purdue in closing seconds

The chances to score regular-season victories over quality opponents have been dwindling for the UCLA men’s basketball team. Head coach Mick Cronin, as he’s known to do, has challenged his players repeatedly for a lack of fight, a lack of want-to.

After trailing by 12 points in the first half, it looked like another one of those nights Tuesday against fourth-ranked Purdue and in front of a season-high 10,235 fans — including a strong contingent of vocal Boilermakers fans — at Pauley Pavilion.

Finally, the Bruins responded to getting popped in the mouth and answered the bell to breathe some much-needed life into the season. In the process, they also notched their first victory of the season over a top-25 opponent.

UCLA point guard Donovan Dent had 23 points and 13 assists, including the feed to forward Tyler Bilodeau for a game-winning 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left, in a 69-67 win that dealt Purdue its first loss in Big Ten play.

The Bruins (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) led 50-45 before the Boilermakers answered with 13 of the next 17 points to pull back in front 58-54 and force a timeout with 6:18 to play.

After tying the game 58-58, UCLA fouled center Oscar Cluff on a contested shot in the lane. After missing the free throw, Purdue (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten) corralled the offensive rebound and reigning Big Ten player of the year Braden Smith cashed a turnaround jump shot to take a four-point lead.

After a Bilodeau 3-pointer on the other end, Smith responded with one of his own from beyond the arc to put Purdue ahead 65-61 and force another UCLA timeout with 2:36 left. Bilodeau was unable to make his next 3-point attempt out of the timeout and the Boilermakers got a Trey Kaufman-Renn second-chance basket on the next trip to extend the lead.

On the ensuing possession, Dent nailed a 3-pointer to pull within 67-64. UCLA then got a stop, and wing Eric Dailey Jr.‘s transition layup cut the deficit to 67-66 with 51.1 seconds left.

After Smith turned it over, the Bruins called timeout with 28.8 seconds remaining. Dent and Bilodeau went to a two-man game, as Bilodeau got open on the wing and Dent dished it his way for the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Purdue raced down and C.J. Cox stepped into a contested potential game-winning 3-point attempt that came up short in the final seconds. The Boilermakers never got another shot off and UCLA students stormed the court in celebration.

FINAL: UCLA upsets No. 4 Purdue 69-67 and fans are storming the court pic.twitter.com/x19NwtcTMI — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) January 21, 2026

UCLA, which was without guard Skyy Clark (hamstring) for a fifth consecutive game, improved to 1-3 against top-25 teams and 2-5 against Quad 1 teams in the NET rankings.

The Bruins shot 65.2% (15 of 23) in the second half and four players scored in double figures. Bilodeau had 14 points, Dailey added 12 and guard Trent Perry chipped in 11.

Purdue, which had its nine-game win streak snapped, was paced by Cox’s 16 points. The Boilermakers were just 7 of 27 on 3-point attempts.

UCLA will return to action Saturday against Northwestern at Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off on FS1 is scheduled for 3 p.m.

UCLA postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

The size disparity in the paint, which has been an ongoing storyline all season for the Bruins, was clear once more to start. Purdue made six of its first 10 layup attempts and led 27-15 at the 7:24 mark.

UCLA responded to the largest deficit of the game with an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to cut the deficit to a point. The spurt was highlighted by an Eric Freeny blocked shot on one end that led to a Dailey fastbreak dunk on the other.

The Bruins extended the run to 17-5 over the final seven minutes of the half, including a soft bounce on a Dent shot attempt to tie the game 32-32 at the buzzer.

UCLA carried the momentum into the second half, leading by as many as five inside the first few minutes before the teams went back and forth to the end.

UCLA standout on offense: PG Donovan Dent and F Tyler Bilodeau

The pair combined to shoot 15 of 27 from the field.

After playing the part of distributor early — Dent had five assists before making his first shot — he balanced his aggressiveness with his passing ability.

Bilodeau, meanwhile, had four of the Bruins’ nine made 3-pointers on 20 attempts.

UCLA standout on defense: PG Donovan Dent

It’s quite something when a team’s point guard notches three blocked shots. He also collected a steal and helped limit Smith to 5-of-13 shooting and just four assists with four turnovers.

Smith came into the contest leading the nation with 9.4 assists per game.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins finally showed some rim protection after a tough start, notching six first-half blocks and finishing with eight.

UCLA also got a boost offensively from center Xavier Booker, who finished with nine points to go with three blocked shots in 35 minutes. The production came after logging just two minutes in a start and loss at Ohio State.

Booker’s presence helped the Bruins edge the Boilermakers 30-28 in points in the paint.

The Bruins were able to withstand getting outscored 16-2 in second-chance points and 18-0 in bench production. The Boilermakers also failed to take advantage of a 13-4 edge on the offensive glass.

Above all, UCLA finally delivered the last punch in a season sprinkled with its share of costly lapses.