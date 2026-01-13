UCLA receives $17.3M for football, men's basketball from late donor

UCLA announced Tuesday morning a $17.3 million gift from a late donor that will directly support the football and men’s basketball programs.

The football program will receive $9.6 million and the men’s basketball program will receive $7.7 million as part of a pledge exceeding $40 million from Lawrence “Larry” Layne, who earned his MBA from the school in 1977.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for Larry’s longstanding history of generosity to both campus and the athletic department, including this transformational gift,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in the release. “I am fortunate to have spent time with Larry and get to know his deep passion for UCLA Athletics, particularly his desire to help our football and men’s basketball programs thrive in this new era of collegiate sports. His investment in our programs positions us, and future generations of Bruin athletes, for long-term success.”

Layne’s pledge to UCLA Athletics is the largest portion of the bequest.

Layne, who died in December 2024, was a former UCLA rugby athlete and coach and a lifelong fan and donor across six decades. He and his wife, Sheelagh Boyd, have donated more than 300 gifts to the campus — including nearly 100 to UCLA Athletics totaling $18.8 million, according to the school.

“As a former UCLA student-athlete and coach, Larry fully understood the hard work and determination that was needed to be at his best both on and off the field, and this incredibly generous gift will make a big impact on helping us build a championship football team,” UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney said in the release. “I am very grateful to Larry and his wife Sheelagh for their support of UCLA and our football program. We will make sure that Larry’s legacy lives on by continuing to support our student-athletes and upholding our university’s True Bruin values.”

The rest of Layne’s pledge will include $11.4 million to UCLA Health in assist of researching cardiology and hepatology; $5.7 million to the UCLA Anderson School of Management to support entrepreneurial and real estate studies; $3.8 million to men’s rugby; and $1.9 million UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance.

“I would like to thank Larry for his generosity and long-time support of our athletics department, specifically toward our men’s basketball program,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in the release. “This university has so many fantastic resources for its student-athletes, but we simply would not be able to thrive if not for the generosity of our many loyal donors such as Larry. His generous gift will help us in the future as we continue to build a basketball program with elite young men who all of our fans can be proud to support.”