UCLA retains senior football recruiting ops director Marshawn Friloux

When head coach Bob Chesney took over at UCLA and brought in a slew of his assistants and personnel staff members from James Madison, the futures of the current Bruins staffers behind the scenes were up in the air. As Chesney brought in more support staff Tuesday, BruinBlitz learned later in the afternoon he and new general manager Darrick Yray also retained senior football recruiting operations director Marshawn Friloux.

Friloux, who will remain in the same role, was brought to Westwood last spring by former head coach DeShaun Foster after director of player personnel Stacey Ford left for Oklahoma.

The Bruins were able to salvage some its 2026 high school recruiting class thanks to the work of Friloux, former general manager Khary Darlington and the team of recruiting analysts and other personnel.

Friloux, who was previously at Sacramento State, is well connected around Southern California and helps ensure the Bruins’ local ties remain strong. A large part of Chesney’s staff spent their careers back east.

Friloux’s past stops include time on staff at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, a strong pipeline for the Bruins and where he overlapped with newly hired wide receivers coach Colin Lockett.

The front office also includes Chesney’s new executive director of player personnel Nathan Applebaum, who also brought over assistant Michael Moriarty from James Madison to join the recruiting department. JR Moala was brought in from Oregon State and Nick So’oto, the cousin of new linebackers coach Vic So’oto, came over from California to further strengthen the West Coast ties in the personnel department.

Chesney brings over 3 more from JMU

Earlier in the day, UCLA announced the additions of support staffers Jordan Smith, Matt Transue and Richard Rodgers. All three were most recently at James Madison.

Smith is the new executive director of football operations, Transue is the chief of staff and Rodgers is the special assistant to Chesney.

Smith retained his same role with the Dukes, while Transue was James Madison’s assistant athletic director for football administration and Rodgers served as associate head coach. The group brings a wealth of both collegiate and NFL experience to UCLA.

“A strong support staff is the ‘glue’ that holds a modern-day college football program together,” Chesney said in the release. “Jordan, Matt and Richard will be tremendous assets to our leadership structure as we navigate the logistics and details necessary to playing championship-caliber football. Their work behind the scenes ensures that our players and coaches are positions for success. I am thrilled to have these three support staff members bring their expertise and experience to our Bruin family.”