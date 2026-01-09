UCLA signs JUCO DT Gavin Blum, ex-punter Chase Barry as transfers

A familiar face to UCLA was one of two transfers quietly signed Thursday by the program, as former Bruins punter Chase Barry and JUCO defensive tackle Gavin Blum were officially added.

The 18th and 19th additions to the transfer class were added to the program’s running list of official signings and neither player appeared to publicly announce their respective moves on social media.

Barry, who was at Oklahoma State last season after spending the previous three years at UCLA, later told BruinBlitz in a message that he was expecting to sign elsewhere before an opportunity to return to Westwood presented itself.

“I decommitted from Alabama last minute to come on a scholarship to UCLA,” Barry said.

DT Gavin Blum

The Saddleback College defensive tackle in the Bruins’ first transfer in the interior after previously signing a pair of edge rushers. Blum announced he picked up an offer Tuesday from new UCLA defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa.

Blum spent one year at the JUCO level and earned All-American All-California Region III first-team honors from the California Community College Football Coaches Association. The 6-foot-3, 280 pounder made 35 tackles, including 10 for a loss, 5 1/2 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In high school, Blum was an All-CIF Southern Section Division 2 selection in his senior season at San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills. The two-time All-Bravo League selection was the league’s defensive lineman of the year in 2024 and he played alongside linebacker Weston Port, who signed with UCLA’s 2025 class and is serving a two-year Mormon mission in Spain before enrolling in 2027.

San Juan Hills is the same school that produced 2026 UCLA signee and interior offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky.

The Bruins have to replace both starting defensive tackles after Keanu Williams transferred to Penn State and Gary Smith III exhausted his eligibility. Reserve tackle Siale Taupaki also transferred to Penn State.

P Chase Barry

Barry, also a San Juan Capistrano product, appeared in 13 games including 12 as the primary holder for UCLA in 2024 before graduating early and leaving after the season. He attempted three punts in his first stint with the Bruins, including two in the 2024 season opener and one traveled a season-long 62 yards.

Barry appeared in just the season opener for Oklahoma State this past season before re-entering the transfer portal.

Bruins punter Will Karoll, who was added to the Ray Guy Award watch list midway through this past season, finished his first year with the program and the third of his collegiate career after starting at Tulane. Backup kicker Cash Peterman, who is now out of eligibility, served as the primary holder in the final seven games last year.