UCLA signs one-time James Madison DT Darold DeNgohe

While some James Madison transfers are reuniting with head coach Bob Chesney and his staff at UCLA without ever truly leaving them, just changing their address after a few weeks apart, defensive tackle Darold DeNgohe is reacquainting himself with everyone in Westwood.

The Rutgers transfer, who was previously with Chesney and the Dukes for two years, signed Friday with the Bruins after completing an official midweek visit. The school’s running transfer tracker added him to its official list.

DeNgohe is UCLA’s second interior defensive line pickup in the transfer portal and the 10th player with James Madison ties. The Bruins also signed Saddleback College transfer defensive tackle Gavin Blum on Thursday.

In all, UCLA now has 21 transfer commitments after also getting a commitment from ex-James Madison left guard Carter Sweazie on Friday.

DeNgohe’s past production

The 6-foot-2, 298-pound incoming senior spent one year with the Scarlett Knights but suffered a setback before he could make his mark.

DeNgohe made seven tackles and hurried the quarterback once in four appearances prior to a season-ending injury. That would like make him eligible for a medical redshirt.

After starting his career at James Madison in 2023 and making two appearances as a freshman, DeNgohe had a breakout sophomore year. In 12 games, he made 28 tackles (11 solo) including six for a loss in addition to a sack and a blocked extra-point attempt. DeNgohe was credited with multiple tackles in eight games, including a career-high four stops on three separate occasions.

Out of high school, the Philadelphia native was a low three-star recruit ranked 208th nationally among all defensive lineman and No. 38 among prospects in Pennsylvania for the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Bruins in need of defensive tackles

UCLA’s inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and make stops behind the line of scrimmage was a year-long issue this past season. The Bruins’ ranked last in the country in both total sacks (10) and tackles for a loss (40) among 134 FBS programs.

In addition, both starting interior linemen are gone after Gary Smith III exhausted his eligibility and Keanu Williams transferred to Penn State to reunite with ex-UCLA assistants D’Anton Lynn and Ikaika Malloe. UCLA also lost top edge rusher Anthony Jones to Nebraska.

DeNgohe and Blum do not solve all of the Bruins’ problems, but it’s a start. New defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and defensive ends coach Sam Daniels also secured California transfer Ryan McCulloch and James Madison transfer Aiden Gobaira for help at edge rusher earlier in the portal. Daniels is one of seven ex-Dukes assistants on the UCLA staff.