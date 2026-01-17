UCLA struggles defensively in 86-74 loss at Ohio State

The UCLA men’s basketball continued to have issues on the defensive end Saturday in an 86-74 road loss to Ohio State at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

It marked the second-most points the Bruins have given up this season, only behind the 87 in a win over Cal Poly last month.

UCLA (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) had no answers early for Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr., who scored a career-high 28 points. But he wasn’t alone, as forward Devin Royal added 22 and guard Bruce Thornton chipped in 21.

Ohio State (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) shot 52.8% (28 of 53) from the field and matched UCLA’s nine made 3-pointers.

Forward Tyler Bilodeau scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bruins.

UCLA, which had its two-game win streak snapped, will return home Tuesday to host fifth-ranked Purdue.

Turning point of the game

The Buckeyes raced out to a 26-17 lead past the midway point of the first half. The Bruins allowed them to open 11 of 17 from the field, including makes on the last five attempts of the early stretch and seven early second-chance points.

UCLA started to find its 3-point touch shortly after as part of an 8-0 run to pull within a point. Point guard Donovan Dent particularly had it going, opening 2 of 3 beyond the arc after entering the contest 2 of 22 on the season.

UCLA made 7 of 12 3-point attempts in the half but was just 2 of 11 after the break.

The Bruins missed the defensive presence of guard Skyy Clark, who missed his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Mobley scored 18 first-half points to lead all scorers, including a 3-pointer before the buzzer to give Ohio State a 42-36 lead at the break.

UCLA came out cold to start the second half and quickly fell behind 54-36 inside the first 3 1/2 minutes. After the Bruins snapped the scoreless spell, the Buckeyes extended their run to 20-7 to open the half.

UCLA wing Eric Dailey Jr., who was starting to find a rhythm offensively, quickly collected three of his five fouls in the second half and was disqualified with 8:55 to play.

The Bruins trailed by as many as 19 points and only got within 80-70 after a pair of Dent free throws with 2:33 left.

UCLA standout on offense: F Tyler Bilodeau

It was his second time reaching the 30-point mark and four off his top total this season.

Bilodeau made 9 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. He also had just one of the team’s five turnovers.

UCLA standout on defense: N/A

Simply put, there wasn’t a bright spot on the defensive end of the court for the Bruins. Three players had at least four fouls and there was little rebounding presence outside of Bilodeau.

Why UCLA lost

The Bruins were hurt thoroughly out-played in all the hustle categories.

The Buckeyes owned the rebounds 37-27 and the second-chance points 17-13. The also had a 28-16 edge in points in the paint.

UCLA was unable to keep Ohio State off the free-throw line in the second half. The Buckeyes made 16 of 20 after halftime and finished 21 of 25.

A game after scoring a career-high 30 points, Bruins guard Trent Perry had just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting and five assists while continuing to start in place of Clark.