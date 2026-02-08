UCLA takes care of Washington ahead of critical road trip

A UCLA men’s basketball team that cannot afford any additional setbacks overcame foul trouble and made enough free throws down the stretch Saturday to avoid an even tougher scenario ahead of next week’s big road trip.

Trent Perry led four double-figure UCLA scorers with 23 points in a 77-73 win over Washington at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) had a nine-point lead with 1:28 to play and made 10 of their 12 free throws to preserve the victory. Overall, UCLA was 23 of 29 at the line.

Washington (12-12, 4-9 Big Ten) lost despite getting Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau into foul trouble midway through the second half.

After shooting 55.6% in the first half, the Huskies made just five of their first 13 second-half shots and a late flurry over the final 81 seconds came up short. Guard Wesley Yates III, a USC transfer, paced Washington with 21 points.

UCLA will now have a week to prepare for a tough two-game trip to the Great Lakes starting with next Saturday’s contest at second-ranked Michigan, which sits atop the Big Ten. The trip also includes a visit to No. 10 Michigan State.

The Bruins have just one win over ranked opponents this season.

Turning point of the game

The Huskies made nine of their first 12 shots attempts before the Bruins started to disrupt their rhythm and force turnovers.

UCLA, which trailed by as many as eight in the first half, pulled ahead 25-23 on a Perry 3-pointer from the wing at the 6:15 mark. It highlighted a 13-3 run that spanned seven minutes.

The Bruins went the next four-plus minutes without a made shot from the field and trailed 34-30 at halftime.

The Bruins regained a 47-45 lead after Donovan Dent‘s steal and layup with 13:43 remaining. It was part of a 9-0 run.

Bilodeau’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 54-49, but on the next defensive possession picked up his fourth foul with 10:37 to play.

Head coach Mick Cronin picked up a technical foul with UCLA’s lead down to one point at the 9:48 mark. However, Zoom Diallo missed both attempts for Washington and a Dent steal led to a Perry 3-pointer to bump the lead up to 57-53.

The Bruins maintained a 60-58 advantage when Bilodeau checked back in with 5:39 left. A minute later, he finished an off-balance shot in the lane through contact over Hannes Steinbach and the ensuing free throw extended the lead to five points.

UCLA standout on offense: F Tyler Bilodeau

While Perry led the team in scoring, the game changed after halftime once the Bruins made a concerted effort to get Bilodeau involved.

Bilodeau, who had just four first-half shot attempts, was a bigger part of the offense immediately out of the break. He doubled his shot attempts inside the first five minutes of the second half.

Bilodeau was 7 of 12 from the field and made half of his six 3-point attempts. He scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half.

UCLA standout on defense: PG Donovan Dent

While he struggled shooting the ball early, Dent collected two of his three steals after halftime and helped turn the game around with easy transition opportunities.

UCLA owned a 15-8 advantage in fastbreak points.

Why UCLA won

Everything starts with the defense, which was nonexistent to start the contest.

Washington was 13 of 29 from the field in the second half and lost despite dominating in points in the paint, 44-18.

The Bruins then sorted out its offensive woes and got some balance to make up for Bilodeau’s foul trouble. Dent had a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists to go with six rebounds and Eric Dailey Jr. chipped in 14 points.