UCLA transfer portal analysis: Defensive backs

UCLA transfer portal analysis: Defensive backsby: Tracy McDannald1 hour agoTracy_McDannaldRead In AppUtah's Tao Johnson (15) celebrates a missed Oklahoma State field goal in the first half of the college football between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 21, 2024.The final installment in the review of the Bruins' transfer gains and losses turns to the secondary and the many new faces. It's also a position group with several key returning pieces.