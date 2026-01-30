WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players look back on recent success, ahead to Indiana

A UCLA men’s basketball team whose March Madness hopes were left for dead earlier this month has quickly put its season back on track before the calendar turns to February.

The Bruins (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten) have won three in a row and five of the last six games heading into Saturday afternoon’s home contest against Indiana (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten). Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Before Friday morning’s practice, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and players Eric Dailey Jr. and Trent Perry pinpointed various areas of improvement.

For starters, Cronin said, his team rededicated its focus on the defensive end. The Bruins allowed Oregon to shoot just 25% in the first half of a 73-57 road win Wednesday in Eugene.

UCLA opponents are averaging 68.5 points per game this season, but that has dropped to 62.7 points over the last three games. Dailey attributed the improvement to “playing desperate lately.”

Cronin added that his players are starting to figure out just how difficult it is to win in the Big Ten and are now making the necessary adjustments.

“It’s sometimes hubris or arrogance,” Cronin said. “You think, ‘Well, we’re just really good and we’re just gonna go out here and play.’ You realize you get in this league, it is World War III to get a win. I mean, you know, so you better understand, like, you don’t play really, really hard, you’re not going to win.”

Eric Dailey Jr. crashes the boards

Dailey’s specific uptick in improvement has come in the rebounding department.

Throughout the season, Cronin has chided him publicly for being inconsistent on the boards for a team that entered Friday ranked 320th out of 361 Division I teams at just under 32.3 rebounds per game.

“He’s our best rebounder, he’s our most physical player,” Cronin said. “He’s gotta use what God’s given him, and he’s worked so hard to build a great body and he’s in great shape.”

Dailey, who is averaging 6.0 rebounds, has grabbed four or fewer rebounds in seven games this season. Over the last three games, though, he’s averaging 8.7 boards.

Dailey has made the transition to playing on the wing this season after playing power forward out of necessity the previous season. The Bruins have had to resort back to playing smaller lineups due to inconsistency out of the center position, at times, but Dailey said he’s grown comfortable attacking the glass from his new spot.

“It’s what’s needed,” Dailey said. “It’s not like, ‘Eric, will you go rebound?’ but it’s just like, we need to rebound to win the games. Like last year, we used to have a problem with getting out rebounded just because we were undersized.

“I get to use my athleticism to just get past defenders, like get past a player and just going up there and rebounding. Like, I’m snatching rebounds out of people’s hands. It’s easier from that position.”

Trent Perry continues to flourish

UCLA’s resurgence has continued without starting guard and top on-ball defender Skyy Clark, who has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury and is still working his way back.

Cronin said Clark has had to back off from ramping up his activity “as soon as he gets sore,” and his day-to-day status remains the same heading into Saturday.

“I made the mistake and got excited and I’m going to stop that,” Cronin said. “He felt great yesterday, but I’m not going to get excited.”

When Clark does return, Cronin will have a good problem on his hands. He agreed that Perry is one of his better players this season and a three-guard lineup gives UCLA “the best chance to win.”

In his place, Perry has scored in double figures in all but one of the seven games. He is averaging just under 15.6 points over that stretch.

When asked about how his role might change when Clark does return, Perry insisted that he’s going to continue “doing what I’m doing.”

“Being aggressive, staying confident and just providing everything I can for the team to win,” Perry said.

