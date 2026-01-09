WATCH: UCLA coach Mick Cronin, players look to bounce back from road sweep

The UCLA men’s basketball team got off to a rough start in its return to Big Ten Conference play. The Bruins followed up a 74-61 loss at Iowa with an 80-72 loss at Wisconsin, and UCLA guard Skyy Clark injured a hamstring in the process that sidelined him for Tuesday’s game against the Badgers.

Clark shot jumpers before Friday’s practice but then rode an exercise bike as the team prepared for its contest tomorrow against Maryland at Pauley Pavilion. Head coach Mick Cronin said before practice that Clark is “doubtful” to be available against the Terrapins.

“(Clark) looked yesterday. I just know it’s a longer season than one game,” Cronin said.

“I think you’ve got to make sure that guys are healthy with injuries like that. You don’t want to reaggravate it.”

Mick Cronin

As for what’s ailing the Bruins? Cronin said getting off to a better start “would be an understatement.”

UCLA trailed by as many as 24 points in the first half against Iowa and 20 before the break against Wisconsin.

“When it comes to getting off to a good start,” Cronin said, “it’s the defensive end and what you can control on offense is shot selection and making sure that your best players touch the ball. That’s what you can control.”

Watch Cronin’s full press conference below:

Eric Dailey Jr.

After the loss at Wisconsin, Cronin was unhappy with his team’s application of the scouting report.

When told of the comments before practice, UCLA wing Eric Dailey Jr. said “everybody’s just gotta study more.”

“I mean, when you get a scout, your job is to know who you’re defending and what you’re doing, what you’re supposed to be doing,” Dailey said, “and if you can’t remember that then you can’t play. It’s as simple as that.”

Watch Dailey’s full press conference below:

Trent Perry

In Clark’s place, reserve guard Trent Perry has moved into the starting lineup.

Perry scored 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting and made all six of his free throws in 31 minutes against the Badgers. He said the team has to “come out with more fire and intensity” at the start of games.

“Like as you see in the second half in both of the games on the road, we come out with a lot of intensity,” Perry said. “We play a lot of defense and we get a lot of stops and we run out in transition. So, we just gotta carry that in the first half.”

Watch Perry’s full press conference below: