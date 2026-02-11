WATCH: UCLA looks ahead to first game against No. 2 Michigan, Aday Mara

The highly anticipated first meeting between UCLA and ex-center Aday Mara, who is now at Michigan, was a topic peppered at head coach Mick Cronin and his players prior to Wednesday morning’s practice.

Aside from some of the more obvious flashes the 7-foot-3 center showed in his two seasons in Westwood, Cronin nor forward Tyler Bilodeau or wing Eric Dailey Jr. went out of their way to offer any added focus on Mara ahead of Saturday’s road meeting with the second-ranked Wolverines.

Mara left the Bruins and entered the transfer portal in April after a report he later denied to the Los Angeles Times about demands that led to the split. In August, he told Michigan’s in-house podcast “Defend The Block” that he decided a change was necessary after the inconsistency in his minutes while playing for Cronin, who is known give players a quick hook when things go awry.

Cronin was not asked about the initial report, nor did he express any animosity, but he was otherwise brief whenever the topic turned to seeing Mara again.

“Another game, buddy,” Cronin said, smiling, when first asked about Mara. “It’s life in the portal.

“Like, when you ask me about stuff like that, I’ll give you an honest answer: The only game that would bring about any emotion from me, it would be really hard for me, is if I had to coach against [former employer and alma mater] Cincinnati. Life in the portal, man.”

Naturally, Cronin was also asked about any notable differences in Mara’s game. He’s currently on the 25-man watchlist for the Naismith defensive player of the year award.

Cronin did not bite.

“Tough to say. I’m scouting Michigan, I’m not scouting Aday, my friend,” Cronin said.

Watch Cronin’s full press conference below:

Tyler Bilodeau looks ahead to defending Mara

As for potential matchups, Bilodeau will likely find himself switched onto Mara at some point.

Among the keys will be how well UCLA prevents Mara from catching the ball deep in the paint, which Cronin also later acknowledged.

“He’s huge and he’s skilled down there,” Bilodeau said. “He catches it deep, he’ll score. Also, you guys know, he’s a great passer, too.”

Added Cronin: “You better not let him catch it and dunk it — he’s probably not going to miss that. He’s always been a good passer.”

Watch Bilodeau’s full press conference below:

Eric Dailey Jr. sees benefit in extra rest

The Bruins, who have won five of their last six games, are coming off this past Saturday’s 77-73 home win over Washington. It was UCLA’s fourth game in 12 days.

Now, the Bruins have a week to prepare while the Wolverines host Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Dailey said that while the team will take the extra preparation and rest, it’s still business as usual and “just work” in practices.

“I mean, we had the day off after the game and go back to the gym after that. So, I mean, it’s just a normal week,” Dailey said. “It’s almost just like we got more time to prepare for the team we play next, so it’s just a normal week.”

Watch Dailey’s full press conference below: