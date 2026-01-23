WATCH: UCLA players look to string together quality performances
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin isn't one to read too much into hypotheticals about how one victory might carry into the following contest. This season,...
The chances to score regular-season victories over quality opponents have been dwindling for the UCLA men's basketball team. Head coach Mick Cronin,...
The Bruins' most recent struggles will only be put to the test more Tuesday against the Big Ten preseason favorites....
The UCLA men's basketball continued to have issues on the defensive end Saturday in an 86-74 road loss to Ohio State at the Schottenstein Center in...
Already down one starter in the backcourt, the UCLA men's basketball team had its starting point guard deal with his own issues Wednesday night in...
For the second time in as many games, the UCLA men's basketball team will look to keep a Big Ten opponent winless in conference play Wednesday when...
After having issues getting off to quick starts only for second-half rallies to fall short the past two games, it was a bit of the opposite Saturday...
A two-game losing streak is one thing, but the manner in which the UCLA men's basketball team has fallen behind by at least 20 points in each of the...
The UCLA men's basketball team got off to a rough start in its return to Big Ten Conference play. The Bruins followed up a 74-61 loss at Iowa with an...
The Bruins got a scoring outburst after halftime from point guard Donovan Dent, but an 18-point deficit at the break was too much to overcome....
The Bruins are back in action Saturday, resuming Big Ten play on the road against the ranked Hawkeyes and their strong defense....
A look at the Bruins' success with a three-guard lineup that has deviated from the norms of most Mick Cronin teams in the past....
UCLA used a spark off the bench from Jamar Brown and Trent Perry to help pull away from UC Riverside on Tuesday afternoon....
The Bruins' floor general had a rough first month of the season before getting healthy and turning a corner of late....
The good news early for UCLA on Friday night was the continued hot shooting of guard Skyy Clark. The bad news was its defense's inability to slow...
In a battle of men's basketball teams on the outside of the top-25 rankings, UCLA came out of the gates strong Wednesday against old Pac-12 foe...
UCLA is out of chances to land a signature victory before returning to Big Ten play. As the Bruins (7-3) look to rebound from a 10-point loss to...
UCLA's bid for a signature nonconference win ended with a thud Saturday night. Eighth-ranked Gonzaga got a game-high 25 points from Graham Ike and...
The Bruins continue to strive for consistency on the defensive end of the floor ahead of Saturday's contest against No. 8 Gonzaga in Seattle....
Mick Cronin almost made it through his 20-minute press conference without hearing the one question about Saturday night's nonconference clash with...
Before the season started, UCLA center Xavier Booker knew there would be an adjustment to a more traditional big man role. While there have been...
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has been frustrated, at times, with his players' inability to defend without fouling. Guard Skyy Clark, now in his second...
UCLA wing Eric Dailey Jr. had a quick major response Saturday coming off a scoreless performance earlier this week. All it took was a sleepover in...
Mick Cronin knew that his shorthanded UCLA team needed a different wrinkle. Without top reserve Trent Perry and forward Tyler Bilodeau still working...
After eight days between games, the UCLA men's basketball team found some of its offensive mojo to get back in the win column. But it sure wasn't...