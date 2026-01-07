WR Landon Ellis joins list of ex-James Madison players bound for UCLA

Wide receiver Landon Ellis joined a host of his ex-James Madison teammates and gave UCLA his commitment Wednesday after taking an official visit this past weekend. The school then announced the signing in a running release being updated as things become official.

Ellis is the sixth player to follow new Bruins head coach Bob Chesney to Westwood. Offensive linemen JD Rayner and Riley Robell, edge rusher Aiden Gobaira, tight end Josh Phifer and defensive back DJ Barksdale all committed earlier in the week. Overall, UCLA is up to 13 commitments.

He joins a team in dire need of targets for star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. UCLA also picked up a commitment from ex-San Jose State wide receiver Leland Smith and another from ex-Florida speedster Aidan Mizell in the morning.

Ellis also re-joins Dean Kennedy‘s offense after the coordinator was among seven James Madison assistants brought over to UCLA after Chesney’s hiring.

Ellis’ career production

The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder was an All-Sun Belt third-team selection after making 36 catches for 624 yards and five touchdowns while starting 11 of 13 games this past season. Ellis displayed big-play ability, pulling in catches of 25 or more yards in six contests.

The Orange, Va., native spent one season with Dukes after transferring from Richmond, where Ellis started his collegiate career and totaled 70 catches for 802 yards and five touchdowns in 26 games over two years.