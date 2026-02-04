Xavier Booker's career night leads UCLA past Rutgers

After an uneven first half despite a 12-point advantage, the UCLA men’s basketball team found another gear after halftime and Xavier Booker erupted as part of a career night.

Booker scored 15 of his personal-best 24 points in the second half Tuesday to lead UCLA past Rutgers 98-66 at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) put every starter in double figures and shot well in both halves to finish at 55.6%, including 12 of 21 on 3-pointers. Among the other standouts, point guard Donovan Dent collected a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists to just one turnover.

As a team, UCLA had just two turnovers and gave a strong offensive response after shooting below 40% from the field in a double-overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday.

The Bruins were again without starting guard Skyy Clark (hamstring), who missed a ninth consecutive game after remaining questionable on the pregame availability report.

Rutgers (9-14, 2-10 Big Ten) lost their sixth consecutive game after failing to maintain its first-half offensive production. The Scarlet Knights were 18 of 32 from the field to start before shooting just 8 of 25 in the second half.

Rutgers sixth man and leading scorer Tariq Francis, who came in averaging 22.8 points over the last six games, was limited to 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Meanwhile, Kaden Powers had a team-high 18 points but failed to score in the second half, missing all three of his shot attempts after the break.

UCLA will finish its three-game homestand Saturday when Washington visits Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on FS1.

UCLA postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

Powers made his first six shots and seven of his first eight from the field to keep Rutgers within 42-36 late into the first half.

UCLA led 52-40 at the break as both teams shot better than 53% from the field over the first 20 minutes. Each side made six first-half 3-pointers.

The Bruins quickly pushed the advantage to 21 points inside the first four minutes of the second half. They opened on a 12-3 run punctuated by an Eric Dailey Jr. dunk that forced a Scarlet Knights timeout with 16:15 left.

Rutgers never made a serious run to get back in it.

UCLA standout on offense: C Xavier Booker

Booker made 10 of 11 shots from the field and all four of his 3-point attempts. His previous career high was 18 points last season for Michigan State.

He was engaged from the start, making his first 3-pointer to get the Bruins on the board, and eventually scored in a few different ways.

Booker also fed Dailey for his early second-half dunk and finished with three assists.

UCLA standout on defense: C Xavier Booker

It was the big man’s world Tuesday night.

While Booker blocked just one shot, he contested others. More importantly, he collected just two fouls in his 29 minutes.

With the game well out of reach, the pep in his step kept him active as he attacked the glass and had four of his five rebounds after halftime.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins can be a difficult matchup when they aren’t turning the ball over. They averaged 1.6 points per possession, finding a balance of 3-point shooting and getting to the basket.

UCLA was 16 of 18 on free throws.

More importantly, the Bruins came out more focused defensively in the second half and did not let the game get dicey.