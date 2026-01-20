JUCO OT Zaheer Young adds to UCLA transfer overhaul on O-line

Diablo Valley College offensive tackle Zaheer Young committed to UCLA on Tuesday, becoming the 10th incoming offensive line transfer.

The decision comes three days after announcing an offer from the Bruins. Others who showed interest in Young include Boise State, California and Colorado, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder joins a group of transfer offensive linemen that includes tackles Jordan Davis (South Alabama), Mack Indestad (Eastern Michigan), Michael McDonald (Fullerton College), JD Rayner (James Madison) and Hall Schmidt (Boise State). Interior linemen headed to Westwood include Sean Na’a (Arizona State), Derek Osman (Harvard), Riley Robell (James Madison) and Carter Sweazie (James Madison).

The Bruins also return starting left guard Eugene Brooks and center Sam Yoon, among others.

Overall, UCLA is now up to 43 incoming transfers including three from the JUCO ranks. McDonald and Saddleback College transfer defensive tackle Gavin Blum are the others.

Young, a graduate of San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, spent one year at Diablo Valley College and was credited with five appearances.

The latest pickup only further highlights the overhaul for the position group under new head coach Bob Chesney and offensive line coach Chris Smith.