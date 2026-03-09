1,000 UCLA Students (19 bus loads) Attend USC Game; USC Threatens to Kick Them Out

There were over 1,000 UCLA students that made the trek across town to attend the UCLA/USC game Saturday night.

They were greatly entertained with a Bruin blowout of their arch rival, 89-68 (for the game review, GO HERE).

Those students, however, didn’t all find their own mode of transportation to make the crosstown trek.

Men of Westwood, the media and branding agency which supports UCLA basketball, organized it. It rented 19 buses to accommodate the students. MoW rented the buses, promoted the bus caravan on campus, as did coach Mick Cronin and Bruin Report Online, and it got an overwhelming response.

Cronin promoted the bus bonanza on video a couple of times last week. The Twitter page of The Den, UCLA’s official student section, posted a video Cronin filmed from his backyard in Encino offering UCLA students up to two free tickets.

Originally it was thought 3-4 buses would do. But there was an overwhelming response from UCLA students that forced MoW to expand to 19 buses.

Ken Graiwer, CEO and founder of Men of Westwood, told Bruin Report Online: “We want UCLA to run L.A. It’s a new era of college sports and there’s a new opportunity for UCLA to be the brand of Los Angeles. Getting students engaged and taking over the Galen Center is a big part of that.”

The 1,000+ students were a huge force in the arena, in fact, covering a big swath of the crowd in Bruin Blue.

They were particularly loud — with the greatly one-sided game fueling the racousness. You could definitely hear the Bruin-dominated crowd on the Fox TV telecast (well, after it was first preempted by a World Baseball Classic game between Panama and Puerto Rico that ran extra innings).

At one point, USC game management threatened to kick out the students from the Galen Center for continuing to chant “F___ SC!”

USC’s police presence at the UCLA/USC game Saturday night.

From those that attended, it just wasn’t UCLA fans that provided the Bruin Blue hue. There were a big number of non-student UCLA fans. The game was a sellout, and it appeared that the stands were Bruin-dominated.

The game certainly was on the court.

Cronin was pretty hyped by the fan support himself, as you can tell by his interaction with the crowd as he walked off the court after the convincing UCLA victory.

Coach Cronin taking in the @UCLAMBB crosstown win 🐻 pic.twitter.com/sVRoiE9LP9 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 8, 2026

On Twitter, a poster responded to BRO’s post about the bus-driven takeover of the Galent Center with this: “These 1,000 kids better become donors (in the future).”

Yeah, Men of Westwood ain’t stupid.

The UCLA students and future NIL donors maintained the energy as they left Galen.