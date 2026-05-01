A look at the visitors expected at UCLA football spring game

UCLA wraps its maiden spring under new head coach Bob Chesney on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

And they’ll do so under the watchful eye of a number of recruits.

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As usual, BRO and the Rivals recruiting team have the names of who is expected in Pasadena on Saturday.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE