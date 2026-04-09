Angela Dugalić, Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker at UCLA national title celebration

Before the UCLA women’s basketball team celebrated its national championship Wednesday night, players addressed the media to look back on the accomplishment.

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The feat came with a whirlwind media tour that has not stopped since defeating South Carolina 79-51 in Phoenix.

Angela Dugalić, Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker were among the seniors Bruin Report Online caught up with to get their thoughts on the team’s legacy, the opportunity to come back and hang a championship banner, the plethora of experiences in the aftermath such as an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, the upcoming WNBA draft, and more.

Angela Dugalić and Gianna Kneepkens

Charlisse Leger-Walker