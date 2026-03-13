Anthony Frias II 'hit marks' at UCLA Pro Day

The overlooked, underdog role is nothing new for running back Anthony Frias II. He’s in for an even bigger uphill climb as he takes his shot at carving out a pro football career, but don’t expect him to stop smiling all the way through it.

It’s the perfect time to take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

The Turlock, Calif., native’s journey started as a high school prospect with no Division I offers who started out at Modesto Junior College.

“I’ve felt pressure throughout my whole life, so I’m used to it,” Frias said after he and 17 other draft hopefuls took part in UCLA’s Pro Day in front of scouts from all 32 NFL franchises on Wednesday.

According to numbers released by UCLA, his 30 reps on the 225-pound bench press would have topped all running backs who took part in the NFL Combine and ranked second among the more than 300 invitees.

“I feel like (the day) was a 10,” Frias said. “I’m completely blessed. I’m happy. I hit the marks that I set myself out for with the available official times that I have.”

Frias’ journey filled with patience

Frias’ perseverance in collegiate career took him to Kansas State in 2022 before returning to the Golden State two years later to spend the last two seasons in Westwood.

With the Bruins, he patiently waited until his moment arrived in the 2024 regular-season finale against Fresno State. Frias had 13 carries for 43 yards to with a pair of receptions for 18 yards in his only extended action of the season.

Still, there was a logjam at the position in 2025 and Frias remained fourth on the depth chart. Again, he waited for his moment in a three-win season that produced few highlights outside of October.

Frias, who grew up attending games at the Rose Bowl and once held a sign that spoke his future into existence, ran for a career-high 97 yards on just four carries in an Oct. 18 home win over Maryland. It was highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown run — the longest carry of the season for the team.

“It makes me dig deeper whenever I’m tired or training,” Frias said, looking back on his college career. “It definitely gives me a chip on my shoulder. I feel like I could have showed more throughout the year. It’s fine that it happened the way it happened. God’s plan.”

Anthony Frias II interview after UCLA Pro Day

Watch the full video below for the rest of his thoughts: