UCLA Officially No. 6 Seed; Big Ten Releases 2026 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Big Ten regular season is over and all the seeds are set.

As we projected yesterday, UCLA (13-7 in conference play) is the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament which takes place March 10-15 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Michigan (19-1) earned the No. 1 seed by winning the regular season title, with Nebraska (15-5) the No. 2 seed, Michigan State No. 3 and Illinois No. 4.

UCLA gets a double-bye with the No. 6 seed, starting tournament play in the third round on Thursday at approximately 6:00 p.m. PT (BTN).

The Bruins will play the winner of No. 11 Minnesota v. No. 14 Rutgers (approximately 6:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, March 11).

Interestingly, if teams hold to form, UCLA should play Minnesota, a team it lost to in perhaps its worst-played game of the season, and then Nebraska, a team in then blew out three days later in what was probably UCLA’s best-played game of the season.

The 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule is as follows:



Tuesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 (#17 Maryland vs. #16 Oregon) – 4 p.m. CT (Peacock)

Game 2 (#18 Penn State vs. #15 Northwestern) – 25 minutes following Game 1 (Peacock)

Wednesday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 (#9 Iowa vs. Game 3 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (Peacock)

Game 4 (#12 Washington vs. #13 USC) – 25 minutes following Game 3 (Peacock)

Game 5 (#10 Indiana vs Game 2 winner) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 6 (#11 Minnesota vs. #14 Rutgers) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)



Thursday, March 12 (Third Round)

Game 7 (#8 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 8 (#5 Wisconsin vs. #Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9 (#7 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner)– 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 10 (#6 UCLA vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)



Friday, March 13 (Quarterfinals)

Game 11 (#1 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 12 (#4 vs. Game 8 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (BTN)

Game 13 (#2 vs. Game 9 winner) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 14 (#3 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 13 (BTN)



Saturday, March 14 (Semifinals)

Game 15 (Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner) – 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Game 16 (Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 15 (CBS)



Sunday, March 15 (Championship)

Game 14 (Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner) – 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)