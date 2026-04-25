Bob Chesney reviews UCLA spring football practice No. 11 under the lights

UCLA completed its second of three consecutive practice days Friday as the fourth week of spring football camp winds down.

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The Bruins will have a quick turnaround, with the evening session — its only night practice of camp — taking place before Saturday’s closed scrimmage-like practice. Head coach Bob Chesney said afterward that it was a little less like a practice and more of a walkthrough demonstration for the 175-plus high school coaches in attendance who attended the program’s clinic earlier in the day.

“I thought it went great,” Chesney said. “Really important for us to be able to start some of these relationships.”

Speaking for the first time since center Sam Yoon made his spring debut, Chesney said it was a quicker than anticipated recovery coming off a meniscus injury. Chesney added that the staff is still monitoring the workload from practice to practice to see how much more Yoon can withstand before fatigue sets in.

Chesney did not have an update on defensive back Scooter Jackson, who has been held out the past two weeks of camp.

Watch the video below for Chesney’s full thoughts after the 11th practice of spring camp, including the all-purpose capabilities of James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight, how facing Oregon in the College Football Playoff helped give him a jumpstart on preparing for life in the Big Ten, the complications in the timing of a heavily discussed “5 in 5” eligibility proposal for college sports, and much more: