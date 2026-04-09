Bonnie Deas Commits to UCLA Women's Basketball

The UCLA women’s basketball program has picked up a commitment from Arkansas guard Bonnie Deas.

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Deas, an Australia native, averaged 10.2 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this past season for the Razorbacks. She was a true freshman this past season, so she’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. Those nine rebounds per game are pretty incredible given that she’s 5’9 guard.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Asia Boone (8) defends Arkansas Razorbacks guard Bonnie Deas (22) Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

UCLA, obviously, is looking to replace almost all of its production from its national championship-winning season. The Bruins will need to replace all of their starters in Kiki Rice, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Gabriela Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens, and Lauren Betts, as well as sixth player Angela Dugalic. Reloading from this year’s team, which lost just one game in November before sweeping through the rest of the season, is not going to be an easy task, but the work has begun in earnest.

Deas is the first domino to fall for the Bruins in the portal, but there should be many more coming. We posted the list of names that we’re hearing earlier today.