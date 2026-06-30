BREAKING: BRO Predicts Nikola Kusturica to UCLA

We at BRO don’t usually do the prediction thing, but in this case we feel it’s appropriate to predict that Serbian prospect Nikola Kusturica will announce his decision to attend UCLA.

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The 6-8, 17-year old wing, considered one of the best young prospects in Europe, is currently playing in the FIBA U-17 World Cup in Instanbul, Turkey. He and his representatives have indicated to UCLA that he intends to come to Westwood, according to sources.

Kentucky, Michigan and Gonzaga have also been serious considerations for Kusturica.

Of course, even if there is an agreement and contracts are signed, there is always a chance something could go sideways.

But at this point, we have enough reliable information indicating Kusturica intends to attend UCLA.

Kusturica is a big get for Mick Cronin and his program.

For my story on scouting Kusturica in the FIBA U-17 World Cup, GO HERE. For a story on how he could fit into UCLA’s roster for next season, GO HERE.