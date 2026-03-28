UCLA Football Recruiting - 2027, 2028 and 2029 Master Big Board Reference Guide

With the move to On3 from previous stops, no longer will we be doing football recruiting resets.

Instead, we’ll be maintaining, and updating, Recruiting Big Boards for both sides of the ball and for multiple classes.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Here is your one-stop reference guide for the class of 2027, 2028 and 2029 Recruiting Big Boards as well as the most updated “Five Recruits” UCLA should offer on each side of the ball for each of those classes.

From left: UCLA commits, linebacker Mike Davis Jr. and slot receiver Michael “Kiko” Farinas Jr., at The Opening L.A. Regional camp in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Feb. 22, 2026. (Credit: Tracy McDannald | Bruin Report Online)

Class of 2027

2028 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau’ulu (Credit: Tracy McDannald | Bruin Report Online)

Class of 2028

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, left, with 2029 Los Angeles-Hamilton quarterback Thaddeus Breaux during an unofficial visit on March 10, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Hamilton head coach Elijah Asante)

Class of 2029