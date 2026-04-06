BRO Photos from UCLA Basketball's National Championship Celebration

Our photographer, Greg Turk, was on the ground in Phoenix to snap shots of UCLA basketball’s stunning blowout of South Carolina in the NCAA Final, 79-51.

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