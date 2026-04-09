BRO photos: UCLA women's basketball national championship celebration

Bruin Report Online photographer Greg Turk was on hand Wednesday to capture the UCLA women’s basketball national championship ceremony at Pauley Pavilion.

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Here’s how the event looked:

Two-time All-American center Lauren Betts, the Most Outstanding Player of UCLA’s national championship run, talks to the Big Ten Network before Wednesday’s celebration at Pauley Pavilion (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA women’s basketball head coach Cori Close gets introduced at the national championship celebration Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA guard Charlisse Leger-Walker gets introduced at the national championship celebration Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez gets introduced at the national championship celebration Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA guard Kiki Rice gets introduced at the national championship celebration Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA center Lauren Betts gets introduced at the national championship celebration Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA Hall of Famer Denise Curry, a member of the 1978 AIAW national championship team, addresses the Pauley Pavilion crowd at the celebration. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond addresses the Pauley Pavilion crowd at the women’s basketball national championship celebration. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

The national champion UCLA women’s basketball team (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA center Lauren Betts, joined on the stage by her fellow seniors, addresses the Pauley Pavilion crowd at the women’s basketball national championship celebration. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA head coach Cori Close, joined on the stage by her players, hoists the women’s basketball program’s first-ever NCAA national championship in a celebration at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

The Pauley Pavilion crowd applauds the national champion UCLA women’s basketball team during a celebration ceremony. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

Confetti rains down on the national champion UCLA women’s basketball team at the end of a celebration ceremony at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez, left, and forward Angela Dugalić share a moment on a Pauley Pavilion floor littered with confetti after the women’s basketball team’s national championship celebration. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

From left: UCLA center Lauren Betts and guards Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gabriela Jaquez perform their signature dance routine at the end of the women’s basketball national championship celebration at Pauley Pavilion. (Credit: Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)