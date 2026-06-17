BRO Recruiting Pod: Camp, 7-on-7 Recaps, Official Visit Preview

In this edition of the BRO recruiting podcast, we touched on the OT7 Finals and number of UCLA targets who used the time in the area to also visit campus. We also talked about yesterday’s UCLA camp with 55 recruits at the invite-only camp. Then, we wrapped it up with looking ahead to the official visits this weekend.

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