BRO Recruiting Pod: Looking back on latest UCLA intel, updated Rivals rankings

After taking the previous week off and spending time at separate events, Bruin Report Online beat writer Tracy McDannald and Rivals recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman are back with the latest UCLA football recruiting intel.

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McDannald stayed local to attend the Battle at the Beach passing tournament in Huntington Beach while Huffman was back from spending a few days in Hawaii for the Warriors 4 Youth Showcase in Honolulu and the Under Armour NEXT regional camp in Maui. Both went over some of the standouts with interest from the Bruins in various classes.

Plus, the two highlighted some names committed to UCLA’s 2027 class who received a bump in the updated Rivals rankings this week. While two-way athlete JuJu Johnson, the highest-rated commit for the Bruins, remained a four-star recruit after a strong offseason, it’s not necessarily too late for a fifth star to be later earned.

Meanwhile, the wait continues for 2027 Ohio State quarterback commit and Huntington Beach four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds to finalize his decision as he remains torn and considers UCLA.

Finally, another look back at four-star safety/hybrid linebacker Myles Baker’s flip from California to UCLA as told to BRO by his father.

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