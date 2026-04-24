BROCast: 5-in-5 eligibility, UCLA football practice, hoops recruiting

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy pontificate about the 5-in-5 eligibility rule proposal that seems to rapidly be gaining momentum, the implications of that for college athletics, how it might apply to the UCLA basketball roster for next year, and what that might mean for continued transfer recruiting.

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We then pivot to a discussion of the UCLA football team in spring practice. The Bruins are heading into practice No. 11 tonight, and we talk about some of our broader takeaways from spring so far, and what our concerns are heading into the final week of the spring.

We then discussed football recruiting for UCLA, with the Bruins adding another four-star this week in Khalil Terry. Could the Bruins land a top 25 class? Or…could it even be top 15? There are still a lot of four-star irons in the fire.

Finally, we talked about women’s basketball recruiting, with the Bruins landing Addy Brown this week from Iowa State. Brown was one of the final linchpins for the Bruins, giving UCLA a wing scorer who can also rebound and pass.

BROCast:

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