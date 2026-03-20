BROCast Discussing UCLA Basketball in the NCAA Tournament





In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about the UCLA basketball teams entering the NCAA Tournament.

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First, the guys break down the men’s basketball game between UCLA and UCF on Friday at 4:25 p.m. The big question for the Bruins surrounds the health of Tyler Bilodeau. If he and Donovan Dent are healthy, UCF doesn’t present as a terrible matchup.

Then, they discuss the women’s game, and how it looks likely that the Bruins should be able to blow through the weekend (Cal Baptist and then the winner of Oklahoma State/Princeton) without too much trouble, setting up for the first real game likely in the Sweet 16 or Elite 8.

Finally, they close with a discussion of Mick Cronin and five-star high school recruiting. They discuss the way Cronin ideally builds a program, and whether he can successfully evaluate four-star level high school players and then develop them here in the Transfer Portal era.

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