BROCast Discussing Why BRO Moved to On3 and More

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about what went into the move to On3, show their appreciation for the BROs, and talk about the history of the site and what they’re exciting for going forward.

Additionally, the fellas discussed UCLA’s loss to Minnesota on the road and what that means for the team and Mick Cronin. The Bruins gave up nearly 1.4 points per possession, an absolutely disastrous effort, especially this late in the season.

Finally, the guys talk about the women’s basketball team and its matchup with USC today. NOTE: our RSS for our podcast feed has not yet migrated over to the new platform. Bear with us — we’ll be back to having this on your preferred podcast platform shortly. For now, enjoy this on YouTube.