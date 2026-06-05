BROCast: Grinvalds Commits, UCLA Football Adds Official Visitor

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave goes solo to talk about the commitment of Latvian wing Gunars Grinvalds, UCLA football adding a big official visitor for this weekend, and the end of the season for UCLA baseball and softball.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s 50% off deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with one of our best deals!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage on UCLA football, UCLA basketball, and recruiting for the equivalent of 16 cents a day, $1.15 a week, $5 a month, or $60 billed for the whole year!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

I talked for a while about what to make of the Grinvalds commitment, and whether he has the potential to make an instant impact in year one. At 18 years old, it makes the most sense to think about Grinvalds as the equivalent of landing a high school senior, and not a five-star, but one of those developmental four-stars we’re always talking about.

I also talked about the UCLA football team adding a couple more official visitors to the list this weekend, most notably five-star athlete Xavier Sabb. Whether the Bruins land Sabb still seems a little far-fetched, but the simple fact that they’ve gotten him to take a trip to Westwood speaks to the sea change in recruiting in Westwood.

Finally, I touched on the end of the road for both UCLA baseball and UCLA softball. The tragic vagaries of the sport caught up with the baseball team, but the softball team made it all the way to the College World Series before bowing out. Both programs, though, probably need an infusion of NIL resources if they’re going to stay competitive at the highest level going forward.

Listen here:

Download mp3

View in iTunes