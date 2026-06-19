BROCast: How Football Recruiting Could Finish, Nikola Kusturica

In this edition of the BROCast, Tracy rejoins Dave to talk about how football recruiting could finish, the recruitment of Nikola Kusturica in basketball, and our 30 most important Bruins countdown.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s 50% off deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with one of our best deals!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage on UCLA football, UCLA basketball, and recruiting for the equivalent of 16 cents a day, $1.15 a week, $5 a month, or $60 billed for the whole year!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

UCLA football recruiting is at a level we haven’t seen in years, so we discuss that, and then how the rankings could shake out as the Bruins finish up the class. Could there be a few more high-level prospects added to the class that’ll meaningfully boost UCLA’s ranking? We discuss it all.

We then talk about Serbian basketball prospect Nikola Kusturica and the current status of his recruitment, with multiple high-major schools involved. We also talk about his potential impact if UCLA somehow manages to land him. Would he start at the wing? We break it all down.

Finally, we talked about the 30 most important Bruins countdown, and some of the strange things that happened because so many starting jobs are still pretty uncertain.

Listen here:

Download mp3

View in iTunes