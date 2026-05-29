BROCast Mailbag: Tounde Fallout, Basketball Program, Football Recruiting

In this edition of the BROCast Mailbag, Dave goes deep, answering all your questions about Tounde Yessoufou, the basketball program, and where things go from here, with some occasional palate-cleansing UCLA football and Star Wars questions.

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I answered all your questions to the best of my ability about Tounde Yessoufou, what went wrong for UCLA in the recruitment, why the Bruins were unable to close on their priority targets in the portal, how all of that portends for this season, what it means for Mick Cronin’s job status, and every single permutation of those situations that you all, exhaustively, asked about.

I also answered questions about UCLA football recruiting, the offense, Nico Iamaleava, Bob Chesney at UCLA, which were all a nice palate cleanser after discussing basketball for an absurd amount of time.

This thing ran two hours, but I somehow found time for a 10-minute soliloquy about Star Wars content and why more things in that universe should be made by people who have apathy or disdain for Star Wars, and fewer things made by fanboys.

You can listen to the whole thing here. If anything doesn’t make sense, blame my brain liquefying at the 45 minute mark.

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